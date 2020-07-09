Rockies release 2021 schedule before 2020 season starts

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies released the 2021 schedule on Thursday. The 2020 season is scheduled to start July 23, and to end on September 27.
The 2020 postseason is scheduled to begin on September 29. The World Series is set to begin on October 20, and a potential Game 7 would be played on October 28.
The 2020 season has been delayed due to COVID-19. The Rockies expect to play all 162 games in 2021, though.
The Rockies will start the 2021 season with a 4 game homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1.
All 30 teams are scheduled to play on Opening Day, April 1st.
