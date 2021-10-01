Rockies rally from seven-run deficit, beat Diamondbacks 9-7

Colorado Rockies’ Sam Hilliard (22) is greeted by teammates Elias Diaz (35) and Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a three-run home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks’ Humberto Castellanos during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct 1, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Story hit a go-ahead single in the ninth after Dom Nunez tied it with a pinch-hit solo homer and the Colorado Rockies rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7.

Colorado trailed 7-0 after three innings and 7-6 in the ninth, but Nunez led off with a drive that just cleared the right-field wall and tied it.

With one out, Brendan Rodgers doubled, Charlie Blackmon walked and Story hit a soft liner that fell into right-center field and scored Rodgers.

C.J. Cron added an RBI groundout to give the Rockies a 9-7 lead.