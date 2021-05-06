Rockies prospect tests positive for performance-enhancing substance, suspended 80 games

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies announced on Thursday that third baseman Colton Welker has been suspended by the Commissioner of Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance banned by the league.

Welker is a prospect on the 40-man roster for the Rockies but is currently on the roster for the Triple-A team in Albuquerque. Welker’s suspension is for 80 games without pay.

The substance Welker tested positive for is Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, also known as DHCMT, according to the Rockies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, DHCMT is an anabolic steroid commonly known as oral Turinabol. It’s mostly associated with East Germany’s state-sponsored doping program throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Twenty-one major-league and minor-league players have been suspended for DHCMT since 2015.