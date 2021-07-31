Rockies pitcher Márquez homers off fellow All-Star in 5-3 win over Padres

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 31, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Germán Márquez outdueled Yu Darvish and hit a 418-foot home run off his fellow All-Star to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 5-3 victory against the San Diego Padres.

Brendan Rodgers and Elias Díaz also homered off Darvish for the Rockies, who beat the Padres for the second straight night and have won four of their last five games against San Diego.

The Padres placed electrifying shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day disabled list before the game, a day after he partially dislocated his left shoulder for the third time this season.