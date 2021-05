Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story follows the flight of his walkoff, solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Stefan Crichton in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PITTSBURGH (KDVR) — Inclement weather has postponed the game between the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The teams will play a split seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 12:05 p.m. The second game will begin at 4:05 p.m. or approximately one hour following the conclusion of the first game.

This is the first matchup between the Rox and the Bucs this season.