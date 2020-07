DENVER (KDVR) — The much anticipated start to the 2020 Major League Baseball season is officially here. And while this season will look much different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball is back!

Rockies to play 20 consecutive games during abbreviated 2020 season

We want to see your Rockies’ pride! You can share your photos to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of the article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

Brothers Ricky and Julius rooting for their home team!βšΎοΈπŸ’œ

Unnamed

Jeremiah and Penn love the Rockies!

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 30: Colorado Rockies fans cheer after a first inning homerun by Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Opening day ventures!

Rockies Fan #1

Brooke Tuley, Cherry Hills Village, was born to be a Rockies Fan!!!! Go Rockies!!

This is my son, Brian and the photo was taken in April of 1993! The logo was a little different then, with the ball directly on the mountain peak, instead of over it, like it is today. Christine Eldridge, Strasburg, CO, 303-622-6896

Lillyanna and Josh Jr. ready for Rocktober! Go Rockies!!!

Shari Grosenbach

Cuties Rockies fans

Arenado and Charlie patentially waiting to watch a Rockies game! Named after Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackman

Go Rockies! πŸ’œπŸ–€