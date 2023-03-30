SAN DIEGO (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies 2023 opening day game has turned into an opening night game thanks to some wet weather in California.

The Rockies were slated to start the 2023 season at 2:10 p.m. over at Petco Park in San Diego. However, California’s spring weather had different plans.

The Rox will now face the Padres at the new tentative start time of 7:40 p.m.

The San Diego Padres announced the time change Wednesday evening citing the National Weather Service forecasting rain throughout the afternoon.

According to FOX31’s Dave Althouse, this type of weather is pretty rare in San Diego. In Petco Park’s 19-year history, there have only been three rainouts and eight rain delays.

Thursday’s sold-out game will mark the first Petco Park opening day game to be played at night since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and the first with fans in attendance since the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball to begin the 2014 season, according to the MLB.

The Rockies will play their first game of the season at Coors Field on April 6.