Rockies Opening Day 2.0: Full capacity allowed at Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will hold Opening Day 2.0 on Monday with full capacity at Coors Field.
Capacity has been limited at Coors Field since April due to COVID-19 protocols. The original Opening Day was limited to 21,000 fans. That capacity was increased to 35,000 on June 1. Today it will be increased again to a full capacity of 50,000 fans.
Gates at Coors Field open at 1:30 p.m. Opening day fanfare, including fireworks after the National Anthem will start at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The first 15,000 fans entering the gates will receive commemorative t-shirts.
The Rockies have posted a record of 31-47 so far this season. The Rockies lost their fourth straight game Sunday and fell to 6-31 away from Coors Field for the majors’ worst road record.
