Rockies Opening Day 2.0: Full capacity allowed at Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will hold Opening Day 2.0 on Monday with full capacity at Coors Field.

Capacity has been limited at Coors Field since April due to COVID-19 protocols. The original Opening Day was limited to 21,000 fans. That capacity was increased to 35,000 on June 1. Today it will be increased again to a full capacity of 50,000 fans.

Gates at Coors Field open at 1:30 p.m. Opening day fanfare, including fireworks after the National Anthem will start at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A few isolated storms this afternoon, but otherwise a pretty great afternoon for Opening Day 2.0 @Rockies #cowx pic.twitter.com/NmSELpZfRl — Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) June 28, 2021

The first 15,000 fans entering the gates will receive commemorative t-shirts.

ROCKIES: Full capacity allowed once again at Coors Field starting today. Details #KDVR #KWGN. pic.twitter.com/FZQFAKInEP — jimhooley (@jimhooley) June 28, 2021

The Rockies have posted a record of 31-47 so far this season. The Rockies lost their fourth straight game Sunday and fell to 6-31 away from Coors Field for the majors’ worst road record.

