DENVER (KDVR) — Well, it’s official. The Colorado Rockies have been eliminated from playoff contention for the 2022 season.

This news might not come as a shocker, as the Rox are currently last in the NL West with 64 wins and 83 losses for a winning percentage of .435. On the bright side, they do not have the worst standing in the entire league, that goes to the Washington Nationals with a winning percentage of .347 as of Tuesday.

The Rockies started off the 2022 season strong with 7 wins in their first 10 games, two of those wins were against the current NL West leader, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The season took a turn after the All-Star break in mid-July. After the five-day break, the Rockies returned on July 22 and produced 7 losses in 10 games.

According to Fangraphs, the Rockies had a 0.4% chance of making it to the playoffs before the season began. However, after the All-Star break losses, their chances dropped to 0%.

The elimination announcement comes two weeks before the end of the regular season, the Rockies still have 15 games left to play. They will end the season the way it began, in a series against the Dodgers.

The Rockies had a good run, and if you are disappointed by the news, at least there is always next year.