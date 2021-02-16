Rockies odds of making the playoffs: 0.1%

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela works against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

According to the Fangraphs — an advanced baseball analysis and stats website — the Colorado Rockies have a 0.1% chance of making the postseason in the National League.

Not very good.

The silver lining: the Baltimore Orioles settle in at worse odds — 0.0% of making the playoffs in the American League.

Not helping the Rockies odds is the trade of Nolan Arenado and $51 million to the Cardinals, along with lingering questions regarding Trevor Story’s contract and of course the pitching staff.

Fangraphs positioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorite to win the World Series at 20.2%.

Pitchers and catchers report to Rockies Spring Training on Thursday.