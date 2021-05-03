Rockies name Bill Schmidt as interim general manager

Colorado Rockies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER – JUNE 30: Fans leave the front entrance of Coors Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies into the evening in the National League game at Coors Field on June 30, 2003 in Denver, Colorado. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 8-7 in 12 innings. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have announced Vice President of Scouting Bill Schmidt as the interim General Manager.

Schmidt replaces Jeff Bridich who stepped away from the Rockies last week. As interim General Manager, Schmidt will oversee all aspects of the club’s baseball operations. 

Schmidt has more than 30 years of scouting experience, including 21 years with the Rockies organization and 13 as vice president of scouting for the club. Prior to the Rockies, Schmidt also scouted for the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Cincinnati Reds.

“After discussions with the baseball department heads, we have come to the conclusion that Bill is the right person for interim GM,” said President Greg Feasel. “Bill’s experience and his relationships from top to bottom throughout our organization, including the players, coaches and staff on the field, more than qualify him for this role.”

The Rockies will conduct a search for a permanent General Manager after the end of the 2021 MLB postseason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories