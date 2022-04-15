DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will join the rest of the league in celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier Friday night at Coors Field.

Coming off a 5-2 loss to the Cubs, the special day will hopefully bring a lively crowd to Coors Field to root for the Rockies.

Each player will wear the number “42” in Dodger blue, a logo sleeve to commemorate the 75th anniversary, and a “42” cap patch.

Robinson Scholar, KyLee Duley, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship is a four-year scholarship awarded to students who demonstrate a record of academic excellence, leadership potential and a dedication to community service.

Since 2004, MLB has celebrated “Jackie Robinson Day” and the impact he had on baseball and American society, after making his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

The game is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. against the Chicago Cubs with the weather expected to be dry and breezy.