Rockies’ Larry Walker to enter Baseball Hall of Fame at Induction Ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, New York (KDVR) – Baseball’s 2020 Hall of Fame inductees will get their moment in the sun after all.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced that this summer’s Induction Ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in front of limited crowds as an outdoor ticketed event.

The Hall of Fame’s 2021 ceremony will honor members of the Class of 2020: Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No candidates were elected for induction in 2021.

The event had been scheduled for July 25 with no crowds, but has since been shifted a few months later.

Last year’s cancelation was due to the coronavirus pandemic and marked the first time the Hall of Fame did not hold an Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, NY since 1960.

The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Hall’s lawn and tickets will be available starting July 12.