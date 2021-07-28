Rockies grab a win on the road, route Angels 12-3

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Elias Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th home run, one of the few highlights for the Los Angeles Angels in a 12-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers and pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard homered to back six effective innings from winner Austin Gomber as Colorado improved to 11-37 on the road.

Los Angeles trailed 10-0 in the fifth before Ohtani launched a 463-foot drive to center field for a two-run shot.

The two-way sensation pitched seven strong innings Monday night and hit an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rockies.

Gomber allowed two earned runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

