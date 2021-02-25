Rockies get approval to have some fans at Coors Field this season

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will be able to have some fans attend games in-person this upcoming season.

A spokesperson from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Thursday night that the team was granted a variance allowing fans to be in the stands with “some adjustments.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn what those adjustments are, including the number of fans that will be permitted.

Coors Field can seat 50,445.

The Colorado Rockies will open the season at home against the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 at 2:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.