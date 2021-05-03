Rockies game postponed due to weather, makeup as part of doubleheader on Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies game scheduled on Monday against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader, the Rockies reported. Both games will consist of seven innings, per league rules for doubleheader games. The first game on Tuesday will begin at 3:40 MDT with the second game beginning no more than 45 minutes after the first game ends.

Ticket holders for Monday’s game will either be credited to their account or refunded to the credit card from which they were purchased, if they were purchased directly from the Colorado Rockies.

Anyone who purchased tickets from a vendor other than the Rockies, should contact that customer service department. Those tickets are not valid for credit/refund or exchange through the Colorado Rockies.

Tuesday’s scheduled 6:40 MDT game ticket holders are able to attend the full doubleheader.