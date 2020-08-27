Rockies game against Diamondbacks postponed in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP)

PHOENIX (KDVR) – The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to postpone tonight’s game in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After reflecting and meeting as a group, Rockies players have decided not to play today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, standing in solidarity with athletes and sports teams against social injustice. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 27, 2020

This is just the latest professional sports match that will not be played as scheduled.

The first postponement came on Wednesday, when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their scheduled fifth game in the NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic. Shortly thereafter the NBA decided to cancel all three games scheduled for Wednesday.

Blake was shot around 5 p.m. Sunday. A cellphone video that was taken from across the street shows Blake walk from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him and shouting with their guns pointed at him. As Blake opened the door and leaned into the SUV, an officer grabbed his shirt from behind and opened fire.

There have been three nights of protests and violence following the shooting. On Tuesday night, two people were killed and another injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rockies outfield Matt Kemp posted on Instagram saying that he would not be playing so he could “stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer.”

It is unclear if or when the Rockies and the Diamondbacks will make up their game.