Rockies fans mourn the loss of Nolan Arenado to Cardinals

DENVER (KDVR) — From the ballpark to the bar, Rockies fans are lamenting the loss of Rockies star player Nolan Arenado.

Arenado was traded to the Saint Louis Cardinals on Monday in a deal criticized by many Rockies fans.

Lifelong fans like Mitchell Dobro are now calling it quits, vowing to boycott the team until General Manager Jeff Bridich is fired or Owner Dick Monfort steps down.

“If enough of us get together and stop buying tickets, maybe it hits his pocketbook enough that he moves on,” explained Dobro.

Dobro has even started a change.org petition energized by Tuesday’s press conference where ownership was in the hot seat.

On Tuesday night, some fans stopped by Coors Field to visit a growing fan memorial for Arenado, leaving team memorabilia and flowers. Ari Zansberg came up with the idea and invited fans to take part.

“I think this would be a good moment for people to come together and laugh a bit about the death of the competitive Rockies,” said Zansberg.

Just a few blocks down the street, businesses are also worried about a possible trickle-down impact, especially sports bars.

“They might not even watch the game. It’s really frustrating, some of the decisions the owners have made over there. It’s almost like they feel betrayed,” said Shelley Majeres, the general manager of the Blake Street Tavern.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Colorado Rockies, but today it was farewell to perhaps the greatest player to ever don the purple pinstripes.

“To see that on your own diamond, there was nothing like it,” said Zansberg.