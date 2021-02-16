Rockies fans allowed at Spring Training games

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez warms up during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

DENVER (KDVR) — Want to see the Rockies in person? Just book a trip to Scottsdale, Ariz.

Fans will be in the stands as the Spring Training begins across the Cactus League.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all of the stadiums in the Arizona Cactus League will operate at significantly reduced capacities. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick — where the Rockies and Diamondbacks play — will be capped at 17%, allowing around 2,200 fans to attend.

Presale for Rockies tickets begins Feb. 19 to “Rockies insiders” and the public on Feb. 20. More information can be found at rockies.com/spring-training.

Colorado opens the Spring Training schedule Feb. 28 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tickets will be sold in groups of two, four and six. Masks are required to be worn throughout the stadium, except when eating or drinking. No bags will be allowed inside the stadiums aside from small clutches, wallets, diaper bags and medical bags. Pre-game practices and autographs are closed to the public.

No word on when fans will be allowed back in Coors Field.