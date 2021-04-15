Rockies fall to Dodgers 4-2, losing five straight games

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, left, wipes his face as catcher Elias Diaz watches after Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager scored on a single by Gavin Lux during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado 4-2 for their fifth consecutive win and the Rockies’ fifth straight loss.

Justin Turner homered and drove in two runs, and rookie Zach McKinstry added a late homer.

Luke Raley got his first career hit in the eighth inning for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11 while remaining unbeaten in their past 11 games at Dodger Stadium since last Sept. 23.

The Rockies snapped their 26-inning scoreless streak since last Saturday with Trevor Story’s RBI single in the fifth. Kenley Jansen got three strikeouts and picked up his third save.