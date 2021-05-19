Rockies fall 3-0 to Padres, Tatis homers 4 for 4 in return

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, front, reaches with his glove as San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. safely steals second base during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games.

Tatis came up in the eighth and got his third extra-base hit of the game, an RBI double.

Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven innings.