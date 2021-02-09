Rockies face strict health protocols ahead of Spring Training

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 10: Sam Hilliard of the Colorado Rockies takes batting practice during summer workouts at Coors Field on July 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — As the Colorado Rockies gear up for Spring Training starting Feb. 17, new health and safety protocols will be in place to avoid COVID infections during the 2021 season.

Last week, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the season will start on time, and a limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands for games starting at Spring Training. With that in mind, MLB has been working with the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) to establish rules to keep players, staff and fans safe.

Before the Rockies even get to Spring Training, they will be required to do a five-day, at-home quarantine. Players will need to pass an intake screening before they can begin their training.

Furthermore, MLB said there will be a joint COVID-19 health and safety committee that includes physicians to manage day-to-day oversight of COVID monitoring and testing.

MLB is ensuring there will be frequent coronavirus testing of players. Players and on-field personnel will be tested at least every other day throughout Spring Training, the regular season and the postseason. Daily symptom screens and temperature checks will be recorded at least twice daily.

If a player tests positive for COVID-19, they will have to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, receive care and monitoring from their team’s medical staff and be cleared by the health and safety committee.

Face masks are required at all times when in baseball facilities and in the dugout, except for players on the field. Fines will be issued for non-compliance, and MLB says those fines will be donated to charity.

Any doubleheaders scheduled in connection with the 2021 championship season will consist of two seven-innings games.

MLB is also strictly enforcing unsportsmanlike conduct rules to prevent unnecessary physical contact.