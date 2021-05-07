Rockies face Arenado first time since trade, lose to Cardinals 5-0

Colorado Rockies

by: Associated Press

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) walks around the mound as St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty hit his first career home run and became the major leagues’ first six-game winner, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Colorado 5-0 in Nolan Arenado’s first game against the Rockies.

Arenado, a five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner during eight years in Colorado, was traded to the Cardinals on Feb. 1 for five players. Arenado went 2 for 4, doubling off Gomber.

Flaherty (6-0) gave up three hits in seven innings and homered in his 117th big league at-bat.

