Rockies clinch series, pitch past Mariners as Gomber returns from injured list

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings in his return from the injured list and Dom Nunez hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning to lift the Colorado Rockies over the Seattle Mariners by a final score of 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon. The win allowed the Rockies to clinch the overall victory in the three game series.

Gomber allowed three solo home runs in his first appearance in a month. He’d been out with tightness in his left forearm. He has now won four decisions in a row.

Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger and Luis Torrens all homered for the Mariners to put three runs on the scoreboard in the losing effort.

Colorado returns to Los Angeles on Friday for a three game series against the Dodgers.