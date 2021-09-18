Rockies blank Nationals to keep rolling on road trip

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story (27) celebrates with Daniel Bard (52) after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Freeland struck out seven over six innings, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 6-0.

Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including his 14th homer three pitches into the game for a 2-0 Colorado lead. Twelve of Rodgers’ 14 homers this season have come away from hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Story hit a high fly that sneaked over the wall in right field in the fourth to put the Rockies in front 6-0. Story has 23 homers with 14 games left after reaching 24 in each of his previous four full seasons.

