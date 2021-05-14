Rockies beat Reds 9-6, Hampson homers, triples

Colorado Rockies’ Josh Fuentes (8) gestures toward the dugout after hitting an RBI-double off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson led off the first inning with a triple, one of 15 hits for Colorado, and the Rockies spoiled Wade Miley’s encore to his first career no-hitter with a 9-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Miley was roughed up one start after holding the Cleveland Indians hitless on May 7. His bid for consecutive no-hitters ended on his second pitch when Hampson tripled. He later scored on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

Hampson also singled and homered, while Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza had three hits apiece to back a solid outing by Colorado starter German Márquez.

The Rockies chased Miley in the fourth.

