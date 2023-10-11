DENVER (KDVR) — Despite the Colorado Rockies breaking the franchise record for the most losses in a season and having the lowest-attended regular season game in 10 years, the team’s overall turnout this year may have been higher than you think.

Attendance at Coors Field never wavers. Maybe this is because Coors Field is ranked as having some of the best stadium food in the country or because of the cheap ticket prices. However, the team’s lowest-attended games are still higher than other MLB teams’ averages for the entire season.

Based on ESPN’s MLB attendance records, the Rockies were ranked 14th out of 30 teams for average attendance in 2023.

While this is higher than half the MLB teams, the Rockies usually hit in the top 10 for average attendance records. This is their lowest ranking since 2015 when they were also ranked 14th in the league.

The attendance for the entire MLB increased by 9.1% this year compared to last year, according to the MLB. It’s not that there are fewer fans at Coors Field, but there are more fans at other MLB games.

Despite this lower ranking, Rockies attendance was actually up overall compared to previous years at Coors Field, just not as much as the league overall.

The Rockies actually reached the highest average fan turnout in 2023 since the pandemic started in 2020.

This season, the Rockies hit 2,607,935 total fans with an average of 32,196 people per game. Meanwhile, the Rockies’ 2019 season ranked sixth in the league and tallied 2,993,244 people with an average of 36,953 people per game.

The team’s attendance record still has a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels and knock out other MLB teams.

Even with the Rockies’ worst season ever, you’ll still find die-hard fans and a mob of purple outside the stadium on game days.