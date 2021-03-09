Rockies allowed boost in fan attendance for opening day

DENVER (KDVR) – As COVID conditions improve in Colorado, the Rockies announced Tuesday they can allow even more fans into Coors Field come opening day on April 1.

State health officials approved a 42.6% capacity variance, allowing 21,363 fans. This is a jump from the 12,500 fans who were initially going to be allowed under a plan announced last month.

The Rockies will begin selling tickets to April home games on March 11, with Rockies Plan Holders receiving first opportunity to secure tickets. The teams says if inventory allows, tickets will be sold to the general public at a later date.

“We couldn’t be happier to be inviting Rockies fans back into Coors Field,” said Rockies COO Greg Feasel in a statement. “It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and we thank the State of Colorado, the City and County of Denver, and their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to ensure that our thorough and detailed plan complies with all health and safety measures.”

