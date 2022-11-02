DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies‘ 2022 season is one that fans and players are putting behind them and moving on from, but for second baseman Brendan Rodgers, it’s one he’ll never forget.

The 26-year-old won the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for National League second basemen for the first time ever. He led all in the position with 99 double plays, 411 assists, 3.17 assists-per-nine innings and 19 diving plays. Rodgers also won the Fielding Bible Award for the first time ever.

He is the second Rockies’ second baseman to win the award and joins several other players that have earned the honor in the past:

2B DJ LeMahieu (2014, 2017-18)

3B Nolan Arenado (2013-20)

OF Carlos González (2010, 2012-13)

SS Troy Tulowitzki (2010-11)

1B Todd Helton (2001-02, 2004)

SS Neifi Perez (2000)

OF Larry Walker (1997-99, 2001-02)

Former Colorado Rockies star player and current St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th Gold Glove in a row. The winners of the prestigious award were announced Tuesday on ESPN2 before Game 3 of the World Series.

According to the MLB website, managers and coaches account for 75% of the selection process for Gold Glove recipients and the other 25% goes to the sabermetrics community. The managers and coaches are only allowed to vote within their league and not for players on their own teams.