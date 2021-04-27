Posey hits 2-run homer, Giants pound Rockies in 12-0 rout

Colorado Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber, center left, walks off the mound as he is taken out for a relief pitcher by manager Bud Black, right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani pitched a three-hitter, Evan Longoria had a two-run double and an RBI single after sitting out three games with a sore left hamstring, and the San Francisco Giants routed the Colorado Rockies 12-0.

Mauricio Dubon drove in four runs and Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave DeSclafani all the run support he needed and then some.

The right-hander struck out nine and walked one as the Giants took over the major league lead in ERA at 2.81. San Francisco jumped to a quick 4-0 lead, getting an RBI double by Posey and run-scoring singles from Longoria and Darin Ruf.