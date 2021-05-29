Pirates shutout Rockies in doubleheader

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts, and the Pirates blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to sweep a doubleheader.

After JT Brubaker excelled to win the opener 7-0 and stop Pittsburgh’s six-game losing streak, Keller was equally impressive.

The Pirates shut out a team in both games of a doubleheader for the first time since Oct. 3, 1976, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh pitchers combined to hold Colorado to just six total hits. The Rockies have lost five in a row.