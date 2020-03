DENVER (KDVR)– Opening Day for Major League Baseball was scheduled for March 26, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the season has been delayed.

MLB started the hashtag “Opening Day at Home” on Thursday to encourage fans to support the fight against COVID-19 every day by staying informed and staying home.

Today we celebrate the sport and community we love with #OpeningDayAtHome.



But we can support the fight against COVID-19 every day by staying informed and staying home: https://t.co/RmVjvbefpy — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2020

We would like to help you celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome with this photo gallery of Rockies fans and players over the years.

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Charlie Blackmon #19 celebrates with Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies after scoring a run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – APRIL 7: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies receives his Gold Glove award prior the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Coors Field on April 7, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Dodgers 2-1. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Inside Coors Field ahead of Opening Day 2019 with the Rockies logo (Photo: Nick Griffith/KDVR)

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 28: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies at bat in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins during Opening Day at Marlins Park on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 29: Starting pitcher Jon Gray #55 of the Colorado Rockies reacts as he walks off the mound during the first inning of the opening day MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on March 29, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – APRIL 7: Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland #31 of the Colorado Rockies delivers to home plate during the first inning of the Opening Day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on April 7, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 08: Fans arrives at the ballpark as the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies during opening day at Coors Field on April 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 08: The American Flag is unfurled as the national anthem is observed prior to the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies during opening day at Coors Field on April 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Padres defeated the Rockies 13-6. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 08: Starting pitcher Jordan Lyles #24 of the Colorado Rockies delivers the first pitch of the game against the San Diego Padres during opening day at Coors Field on April 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. Lyles collected the loss as the Padres defeated the Rockies 13-6. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER – APRIL 02: Marie Concilio of Westminster, Colorado dawned some eyewear in support of her team as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on the Opening Day of Major League Baseball on April 2, 2007 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER – JUNE 14: A close-up view of the plaque commemorating opening day at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies on June 14, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER – APRIL 2: Kazuo Matsui #7 of the Colorado Rockies high fives Jeff Baker #10 after Baker scored a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Opening Day at Coors Field on April 2, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 8-6. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 03: The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers stand for the national anthem before the MLB opening day game at Miller Park on April 3, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – APRIL 08: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his two run home run off of Colin Rea #29 of the San Diego Padres as the Padres held a 6-5 lead in the fourth inning during opening day at Coors Field on April 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 08: The American Flag is unfurled as the national anthem is observed prior to the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies during opening day at Coors Field on April 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – APRIL 08: Cory Dugan and his dogs Huckleberry and Meeka are dressed for the occassion as the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies during opening day at Coors Field on April 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado.

PHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 04: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies watches his three run home-run against the Arizona Diamondbacks hit during the thrid inning of the MLB opening day game at Chase Field on April 4, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – APRIL 08: during opening day at Coors Field on April 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images Staff)

Colorado Rockies fans lined up on March 22, 2014 to purchase Opening Day tickets. (Photo: KDVR)

2012 Rockies Opening Day