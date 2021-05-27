Peraza leads Mets over Rockies 1-0, 4-2 for twin-bill sweep

Colorado Rockies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jordan Sheffield reacts after walking two batters with the bases loaded during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. The Mets defeated the Rockies 4-2. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — José Peraza homered starting the third inning of the opener and followed with a tiebreaking single in the fourth inning of the second game, helping the New York Mets sweep Colorado 1-0 and 4-2.

Marcus Stroman ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings in the first game.

Aaron Loup pitched a one-hit fifth inning to win the second game.

Colorado lost three in a row after winning the series opener, falling to 3-20 with eight shutout losses on the road this year.

The Rockies are 16-12 at mile-high Coors Field, where they have scored in every game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

