Peraza leads Mets over Rockies 1-0, 4-2 for twin-bill sweep

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jordan Sheffield reacts after walking two batters with the bases loaded during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. The Mets defeated the Rockies 4-2. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — José Peraza homered starting the third inning of the opener and followed with a tiebreaking single in the fourth inning of the second game, helping the New York Mets sweep Colorado 1-0 and 4-2.

Marcus Stroman ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings in the first game.

Aaron Loup pitched a one-hit fifth inning to win the second game.

Colorado lost three in a row after winning the series opener, falling to 3-20 with eight shutout losses on the road this year.

The Rockies are 16-12 at mile-high Coors Field, where they have scored in every game.