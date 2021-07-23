Outbreak: 8 positive cases of COVID-19 for the Colorado Rockies

Inside Coors Field ahead of Opening Day 2019 with the Rockies logo (Photo: Nick Griffith/KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — One week after Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon were placed under contact-tracing protocols, a total of eight positive COVID-19 cases have been reported for the team.

The cases were first reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on July 16.

The state’s newest outbreak data was released on Wednesday, July 21. According to the data, there are a total of eight positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Rockies on July 16, Manager Bud Black, Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin, Yonathan Daza, Antonio Senzatela and first base coach Ron Gideon were placed on COVID-19 protocol.

It is unknown which players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.