One-on-one with Rockies GM Jeff Bridich

DENVER (KDVR) — Rockies baseball is back and it’s a season like no other. FOX31 Sports Director Nick Griffith caught up with Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich as the team returns to Coors Field for the beginning of this 60-game season.

GRIFFITH: How much pride do you have with this team after they started the season (the Rockies returned home 4-1 in games at Texas and Oakland)?

BRIDICH: Finding ways to win, that was the theme of that trip. Getting the pitching that we did, got us in great position. It was nice to see the effort put forward.

GRIFFITH: We haven’t seen them pitch at Coors Field yet, but have you seen enough from them to think that they can keep this going?

BRIDICH: I think so, I hope so. I don’t know if we can keep up this rate, but talent-wise I’m very, very confident in what we have. I believe that some of the people who struggled last year have positioned themselves to bounce back nicely. I’m happy we were able to come out of the gates.

GRIFFITH: I know that you are really stressing accountability across the board due to COVID-19. Are you getting a good feel for the way this team is approaching that?

BRIDICH: Organizationally, we have done a nice job. The best job has come from our group of players. That’s where it is going to begin and end. If we can pull this off, 60 games and playoffs. The players have to stay accountable to each other. They have taken on that leadership. Hopefully we can continue to do a good job and practice what we preach.

GRIFFITH: What are you going to miss the most out there? Atmosphere? Fans?

BRIDICH: Going down to Texas early and playing a couple exhibition games in front of almost nobody allowed us to not only practice the protocols, but allowed us to get an idea of what a game is like. How it sounds, how it feels during a game with the background music that is piped in. Without that energy with 30,000-plus fans, it’s different. You can really hear the players. You can hear them rooting for each other. And you can hear the other team. It’s a little too quiet.

GRIFFITH: Everyone is just trying to make the most of it?

BRIDICH: Yeah, it’s different for everybody. The staff, the umpires, the security folks with nobody to help out. Everybody is just happy to play baseball.

GRIFFITH: You’ll hear fans say, ‘with a 60-game season, there should be some kind of asterisk.’ On the other hand, you have a lot of players and managers say, ‘this is as difficult as it gets.’ Where do you stand on that?

BRIDICH: It is what it is. This is what we are dealing with. Nobody could have foreseen this. Everybody involved is trying to make the best of what is going on. It’s different but it is still an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to compete and that is what the players think and want. The best players in the world versus the best players in the world. Let’s make the most of this. That is a real positive and healthy way to look at it.