Ohtani hits 37th homer as Angels rally to defeat Rockies 8-7

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz throws the ball back to the pitcher after Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani swung at a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani continued his power display Wednesday, crushing a three-run home run, and Phil Gosselin had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning for the Los Angeles Angels, who rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Angels trailed early but used a five-run fourth inning to jump ahead 6-3 and added another run in the fifth for a 7-3 advantage.

The Rockies rallied with three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to tie the game at 7-all, but Gosselin’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored David Fletcher to set the final margin.

Ohtani’s line drive blast to right was his 37th homer of the season.