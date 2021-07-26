Ohtani goes 7, hits RBI single as Angels top Rockies 6-2

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, left, is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh as he runs to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings and hit an early RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels earned a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

In his 15th pitching start of the season and second since the All-Star break, Ohtani gave up one run and five hits with five strikeouts.

He has allowed a combined one run in two pitching appearances since participating in the Home Run Derby and starting on the mound in the All-Star Game at Colorado this month.

Jack Mayfield added a two-run homer for the Angels, his third in his last five games.

Raisel Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save.

Dom Nunez and Brendan Rodgers went deep for Colorado.