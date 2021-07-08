Nunez, Rockies avoid sweep, beat D-Backs for rare road win

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon (24) is greeted at home plate by Brendan Rodgers (7) and Dom Nuñez (3) after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

PHOENIX (AP) — Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3.

The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field.

Nunez began the day batting just .159. He scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk.

Yonathan Daza drove in two runs and Ryan McMahon singled twice and scored twice for Colorado.

Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who were trying to sweep a three-game series for the first time since April 20-22 against Cincinnati Reds.

