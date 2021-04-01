New COVID-19 safety guidelines in place for fans at Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in 550 days, fans will be welcomed back at Coors Field to cheer on the Rockies during Thursday’s home opener.

Given new safety guidelines and protocols put in place at Coors Field to help protect fans from COVID, health officials feel optimistic about the decision to allow a reduced sized crowd within the stadium.

“I think you can do this and do it safely. It does take some conscious effort. And again I think they’ve made a lot of adjustments to the way things normally flow to make sure people move forward, get in, don’t stay in line for long periods of time,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth.

All in all, roughly 21,000 fans will be in attendance, putting Coors Field at 42.6% capacity.

This season, fans will run into plenty of signs and safety markers placed inside and around Coors Field, reminding them of best COVID safety practices.

For their part, fans will be required to wear facial coverings at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are all digital this season too, just to help prevent any unnecessary contact.

Seating will be spread out in pods throughout the ballpark, also.

On top of the other guidelines, concession stands will all be cashless and standing room areas will not be available for gatherings.

