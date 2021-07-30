Musgrove fans 11 in 7 scoreless innings, Padres beat Rockies

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon watches his hit against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, leading the San Diego Padres to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Musgrove, who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season, was dominant throughout. The right-hander gave up an infield single in the first inning to Brendan Rodgers and a single in the first and a double in the fourth to Charlie Blackmon, and that was the extent of the Rockies offense.

Padres closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 32nd save.

