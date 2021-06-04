Murphy, Canha lift A’s over Rockies; Gray injures elbow

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, front left, pats starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) who is pulled from the mound as pitching coach Steve Foster, right, looks on in the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Friday, June 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Sean Murphy and Matt Canha homered off Jon Gray before the Rockies right-hander left with elbow soreness, and the Oakland Athletics beat Colorado 9-5.

Murphy had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland, which has won seven of 10 road games and improved to 17-8 away from home.

Gray left in the third inning with right elbow discomfort, manager Bud Black said after the game.

A potential trade chip for the Rockies, Gray allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Alan Trejo hit his first big league homer for Colorado. The Rockies had won six straight at home and four in a row overall.