Muncy hits 2 HRs, Buehler wins 10th as Dodgers beat Rockies

Colorado Rockies

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner watches his two-run double off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth straight, beating the Colorado Rockies 9-2.

Muncy finished with five RBIs. Walker Buehler pitched seven strong innings and earned his 10th win of the season. A.J. Pollock also homered and Justin Turner hit a two-run double in the ninth ahead of Muncy’s second homer, off reliever Zac Rosscup.

Ryan McMahon had a run-scoring double and starter Kyle Freeland had a sacrifice fly for Colorado.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories