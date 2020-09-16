MLB release Spring Training schedule; see full list of when Rockies play

DENVER (KDVR) — Major League Baseball released the 2021 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday as the shortened 2020 season continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MLB said Spring Training will officially begin on Saturday, February 27th with each of the 30 Major League Clubs in action for Cactus and Grapefruit League games.

Select exhibition games will be played at Major League ballparks and Spring Training facilities from Sunday, March 28 – Tuesday, March 30

The 2021 regular season will begin with all 30 Clubs playing their opening game of the season on Thursday, April 1st, featuring 10 divisional match-ups among the 15 games.

