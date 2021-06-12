Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

Colorado Rockies’ Elias Diaz reacts after hitting an RBI-double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3.

Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.

Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds, who have won nine of 12 since falling a season-high six games below .500 on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19-19 on May 16.