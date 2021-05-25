Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies 3-1

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1.

Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon’s solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner fired his usual assortment of 100 mph fastballs and nasty sliders during his first major league outing since May 9. He walked none and was removed after 63 pitches.