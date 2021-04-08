Meeting the mark: Rockies players ‘well above’ COVID-19 vaccination threshold

Colorado Rockies releif pitcher Daniel Bard works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies are “well above” Major League Baseball and MLB Players Association’s COVID-19 vaccination threshold, according to manager Bud Black.

“There have been a lot of teams that have been fully vaccinated, us included,” said Black.

Before the season started, baseball set an 85% threshold of the team’s ‘Tier 1’ employees for vaccinations – leading towards an ease of health and safety protocols.

Tier 1 individuals include players, managers, trainers and others with direct contact of each other.

Once the threshold is met, players on teams will no longer have to wear masks when with other vaccinated personnel in hotel rooms or indoor spaces. Masks must still be worn in the clubhouse and training rooms.

Family members will be allowed to stay with players in their hotel room on the road. Vaccinated individuals can also use ridesharing services, attend sponsorship events, and indoor religious services.