McMahon HR, 4 RBIs, Rockies rally past skidding Padres 8-4

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and teammates congratulate one another after an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered, tripled and drove in four runs as the Colorado Rockies rallied from an early deficit to beat the skidding San Diego Padres 8-4.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 20th home run of the season for San Diego, which has lost 11 of 15. McMahon went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and Yonathan Daza had three hits.

Raimel Tapia doubled twice and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh.

The Padres gave starter Yu Darvish a 4-0 lead after two innings, but he couldn’t hold it. He allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings.

