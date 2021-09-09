McMahon, Hilliard homer in 9th, rally Rockies over Phillies

Colorado Rockies’ Colton Welker, left, and Ryan McMahon, center, celebrate after McMahon’s two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ian Kennedy during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Colorado Rockies over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3.

Bryce Harper hit his 30th home run of the season to bolster his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked as if they were going to start a pivotal home stretch with a victory before the bullpen blew their 30th save of the season.

Philadelphia fell 3 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. With a 2-1 lead, closer Ian Kennedy retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth.

After Colton Welker singled, McMahon homered on an 0-2 pitch. Hilliard followed with a long drive to right.It was Kennedy’s third blown save of the season

