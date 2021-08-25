McMahon goes deep in 10th, Rox split long twinbill with Cubs

Colorado Rockies’ Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates from left, Brendan Rodgers, Garrett Hampson and Elias Diaz, his grand slam off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Trevor Megill in the fourth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 and split a doubleheader.

The Cubs won the opener 5-2 in a tidy 2 hours, 9 minutes, thanks to Patrick Wisdom’s tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.

The nightcap lasted exactly twice as long — 4:18 — as the teams combined to play 17 innings.

McMahon hit a high drive off Jake Jewell that landed with a thud in the basket in left for his 19th homer.