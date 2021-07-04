Márquez to represent Rockies in All-Star Game

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez will represent the host team in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.
Márquez, 26, became the club’s eighth pitcher to earn All-Star selection. This is his first selection to the mid-season classic.
“It was a very emotional moment for me,” he said through an interpreter after striking out 11 in the Rockies 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. “There was all sorts of excitement. I do this for the team, my family and all of my friends and fans in Venezuela.”
Márquez is 7-6 this season for the Rockies with a 3.59 ERA. In June, he went 4-1 with a 2.42 ERA in six starts.
He is also the only Rockies player this year selected for the All-Star Game.
The 2021 All-Star Game will take place at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13.
Rockies pitchers selected as All-Stars:
• Mike Hampton, 2001
• Shawn Chacon, 2003
• Brian Fuentes, 2005-07
• Aaron Cook, 2008
• Jason Marquis, 2009
• Ubaldo Jiménez, 2010
• Greg Holland, 2017